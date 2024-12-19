Advertisement
High School Roundup: Fountain Valley wrestling takes second at Mann Classic

Fountain Valley's Hunter Jauregui won the 113-pound bracket of the Mann Classic on Saturday.
Fountain Valley's Hunter Jauregui won the 113-pound bracket of the Mann Classic on Saturday.
(James Carbone)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
The Fountain Valley wrestling team had a strong showing in an initial litmus test, placing second among all schools competing in the Mann Classic at Marina High.

Clovis Buchanan was the top team over the course of the two-day tournament, accruing 362.5 points. Fountain Valley earned 260.5 points as the runner-up.

The Barons had 10 wrestlers advance to the medal round, including four champions and five finalists.

Hunter Jauregui (113) pounds, Brady Mercer (132), Christian Stoeber (165) and Khale McDonnell (215) won their respective weight classes, each earning a victory by decision in the finals.

Vinnie Gutierrez was also a finalist at 138 pounds.

Carter Day advanced to the medal round for Corona del Mar, placing eighth at 106 pounds.

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

