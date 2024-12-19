Newport Harbor boys’ basketball tops Marina in Sunset League opener

Newport Harbor’s Jack Berry (11) shoots over Marina’s Luke Pratali (13) during the Sailors’ win on Wednesday night.

The Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team drew a tough assignment Wednesday night in its Sunset League opener, traveling to play a squad that brought a lot back from a CIF championship run a year ago.

The result for the Sailors still ended up being Berry good.

Senior guard Jack Berry had game-high totals of 24 points and 10 rebounds, as Newport Harbor earned a 60-43 win at Marina.

Marina’s Dylan Gomez (2) drives to the basket against Newport Harbor on Wednesday night. (James Carbone)

“We’ve got to bring the energy,” Berry said. “These past few games, we’ve been slacking a little bit, but energy-wise we were there tonight. It seemed like after halftime, they were kind of shaken up by what we have to show in the first half, so energy was the main thing for us to get the win tonight.”

The league has changed to a seven-team league this season, as the four-team Surf and Wave Leagues from the recent past are no more.

That means it’s a long road to a title, with 12 league games instead of six. Still, Berry helped the Sailors (10-3) get off to a good start with his play.

Newport Harbor’s Nolan Payne (15) and Marina’s Shane Gloger (23) reach for a loose ball during Wednesday’s game. (James Carbone)

He scored 10 points in the first quarter, as Newport Harbor built an early lead. His defense was also key on standout Marina senior point guard Barak Simon, a key returner from last year’s title run for the Vikings along with fellow seniors Dylan Gomez and Luke Pratali.

“He’s a tremendous volleyball player, and the last couple of years he’s just done a great job of competing at both ends,” Sailors coach Bob Torribio said of Berry, who was the MVP of the Euclid Extravaganza earlier this month after helping lead the Sailors to the title. “Everybody knows he’s a leaper and scorer, but when he’s defending like he can, he’s really tough to score on with that athleticism. It’s hard to simulate his length until you go up against it.”

Junior Owen Saukkola scored 16 points for Newport Harbor, hitting four three-pointers. Junior Gavin Guy added nine points, and senior guard Nolan Payne and senior forward Nash McKown also combined for nine points.

The Sailors outscored Marina in every quarter.

Marina’s Barak Simon (1) shoots a jumper over Newport Harbor’s Nolan Payne (15) during Wednesday’s game. (James Carbone)

“If we play like we just did tonight, I think we can beat any team in our league,” Berry said. “I think we played really well tonight.”

Saukkola’s third three-pointer, from the corner, came as Marina was trying to rally early in the fourth quarter. Simon hit back-to-back layups to narrow the Vikings’ deficit to 11, but Saukkola’s shot pushed it back to 14.

“It was all my teammates, honestly,” Saukkola said. “We all trust each other to make big shots. In that play, I think it was Gavin [Guy], he trusted me to make a shot. I trust him, I trust Jack, I trust all of our teammates. It’s just a mutual trust.”

Newport Harbor’s Gavin Guy (22) shoots a jump shot over Marina’s Noah Zeola (12) during Wednesday’s game. (James Carbone)

Freshman guard Shane Gloger was the only player to hit double digits for Marina (9-5), scoring 10 points. Simon scored nine points, while Gomez and Pratali chipped in seven each.

Marina head coach Nick Racklin said his team, which shared the Wave League title with Corona del Mar last year, isn’t as good at rebounding after losing graduates like Jared Palacio and Ryan O’Rourke. The Vikings are playing Pratali — who stands 6-foot-4 — at center.

Marina’s Shane Gloger (23) shoots from under the basket against Newport Harbor on Wednesday night. (James Carbone)

“Our body language tonight wasn’t great,” Racklin said. “It was not fun and I did not expect that … I think we’ve gotten good at underestimating opponents. I think we’re a little Jekyll and Hyde.”

Marina continues league play at Corona del Mar on Friday night, while Newport Harbor travels to Fountain Valley.

Newport Harbor’s Jack Berry (11) yells out after scoring when a timeout is called during Wednesday’s game. (James Carbone)

Edison 61, Fountain Valley 54: Junior Derick Johnson scored 24 points to lead the Chargers in another Sunset League opener Wednesday night at Fountain Valley High.

Jayden Oei scored 19 points for Edison (7-6).

Devin Payne led Fountain Valley (10-3) with 21 points.

::

Sunset League

Newport Harbor 60, Marina 43

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Newport 19 – 13 – 16 – 12 — 60

Marina 13 – 11 – 9 – 10 — 43

NH — Berry 24, Saukkola 16, Guy 9, Payne 5, McKown 4, Davis 2.

3-pt. goals — Saukkola 4, Berry 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

M — Gloger 10, Simon 9, Gomez 7, Pratali 7, McClour 3, Vazquez 3, Doke 2, Barry 2.

3-pt. goals — Simon 1, Gomez 1, McClour 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.