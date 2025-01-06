Sage Hill girls’ basketball looking to get back on track

Sage Hill’s Kamdyn Klamberg (33), seen against Ontario Christian on Feb. 28, had a team-high 16 points for the Lightning against Fairmont Prep on Saturday.

It is a new era for the Sage Hill girls’ basketball program, the Lightning now looking to find their form while flooring a lineup without a senior in their starting five.

Sage Hill experienced such an infusion of youth four years ago, and it was the beginning of a great ascent.

A group led by Emily Eadie (Princeton), Kat Righeimer (Northwestern) and Annabelle Spotts (University of Chicago) helped Sage Hill win a CIF title as freshmen, a state title as sophomores, and qualify for the Open Division in the next two seasons.

Advertisement

Sage Hill coach Kerwin Walters i looks for this new version of the team to learn how to close out games.

Those struggles continued for Sage Hill in a 63-46 loss to Fairmont Prep on Saturday in the Kiernan Klassic at Mater Dei High.

“Youth has nothing to do with us at this point,” Walters said. “We are talented all around. We have great length, we have good basketball ability. … It is all specific in the decision to say, ‘All right, this is what we’re going to do, and this is how we’re going to do it,’ and we just didn’t do it today.”

Sage Hill (8-7), which plays host to Woodbridge (3-14) on Tuesday in its Pacific Coast League opener, has lost five of its last six, a stretch that began against Mater Dei and also included the team’s trip to Arizona for the Nike Tournament of Champions.

The Lightning held a modest 29-28 lead over the Huskies at halftime on Saturday, before managing just 17 points in the second half and two points in the fourth quarter.

“We have to play as a team, we have to go and do the extras, we got to box out, we got to rebound, we have to do the little things that make us successful, and if we’re not going to do the little things, games like this become like that,” Walters added. “Fairmont did their job. They played with six girls. They played hard, they played with intention, they wanted it more, and they did what they’re supposed to do. That is my fault as a coach to not be able to get that energy through our girls, and that’s why we take these losses.”

Amalia Holguin is now the most experienced member of the Lightning. The junior point guard had seven points, three assists and three steals. Sophomore wing Kamdyn Klamberg has stepped into an increased role. She had a team-high 16 points and three steals.

They also combined for 11 of the 21 turnovers committed by the Lightning, while the team generated just eight assists.

Freshman center Eve Fowler had five points and 14 rebounds, while fellow newcomer Addison Uphoff had 12 points, three assists and two blocked shots.

Fairmont Prep (11-5) was led by junior sharpshooter Adyra Rajan, who netted a game-high 28 points, including four three-pointers, to go with eight rebounds and four steals. She distributed her scoring output evenly across each half.

“When she starts getting hot like that, it opens up so much more for us,” Fairmont Prep coach Josh Lozano said. “Now, Lesina [Afu] has driving lanes, or Sarah [Aldeguer] has driving lanes, or Maria [Mejia] can pick teams apart with her passing, but it all starts with Adyra coming out strong like that.”

Aldeguer contributed across the board with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and the lone block of the contest for the Huskies. Mejia provided 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Afu also scored 14 points.

“We have such a hard schedule, and this is what prepared us for these types of games,” Rajan said. “... At the end of the day, we’re preparing for the playoffs, and hopefully the Open Division. We’re ready, and I think this is a great game to help us boost up.”

In the long view, Walters believes the Lightning will get there, too.

“We are just not playing great defense,” Walters said. “We’re just not doing what we’re supposed to do at this moment. I am optimistic about the future for these girls. I think these girls are going to be incredibly talented. They’re going to be one of the toughest teams in the state when it’s all said and done. … Hopefully, it’s this year, and if it’s not this year, it will definitely be next year, but we got to play better as a unit.”

Kiernan Klassic

Fairmont Prep 63, Sage Hill 46

Sage Hill 19 - 10 - 15 - 2 — 46

Fairmont Prep 17 - 11 - 20 - 15 — 63

SH — Klamberg 16, Uphoff 12, Holguin 7, Fowler 5, Cuff 2, O’Toner 2, Rose 2.

3-pt. goals — Uphoff 2, Holguin 1, Klamberg 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

FP — Rajan 28, Afu 14, Aldeguer 11, Mejia 10.

3-pt. goals — Rajan 4, Afu 2.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.