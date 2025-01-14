Fountain Valley names Mitch Olson its head football coach

Longtime Orange County football coach Mitch Olson has landed in Fountain Valley.

The Fountain Valley High football program introduced Olson as its new head coach on Monday, pending approval from the Huntington Beach Union High School District Board of Trustees.

Olson, 64, previously served as head coach at Kennedy and Loara high schools, before resigning from Loara prior to the 2021 season. He takes over at Fountain Valley for David Gutierrez, who resigned after four seasons.

“I’m really excited to be here and excited about the possibilities of what Fountain Valley High School has to offer,” he said in a statement. “I can’t wait to work with the young men and do some good things on and off the field.”

The Barons finished 1-9 overall last year, and 0-5 in the Foxtrot League.

Olson’s teams in 21 years at Kennedy won eight league titles and the 2006 CIF Southern Section Southern Division title. He then coached Loara for six years, helping the Saxons share the Garden Grove League title in 2019 and advance to the Division 14 semifinals.

A decorated running back, Olson played football at Los Alamitos High, Orange Coast College and Whittier College. After getting drafted by the Chicago White Sox in baseball, he played that sport professionally for two years before earning his teaching credential and beginning to teach and coach.