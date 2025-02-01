Los Amigos boys’ soccer rides Erubey Bermudez’s hat-trick to playoff berth

Los Amigos’ Adrian Ramirez (5) celebrates with teammates Erubey Bermudez and Jesus Ceballos (37) during a Coast League boys’ soccer match against Santa Ana Valley on Friday.

There was a time not long ago when the spectators sat right on top of the sidelines at Los Amigos boys’ soccer matches.

The introduction two years ago of the new turf field has had its benefits, providing a level playing field for consistent passing, and a scoreboard, which flickered and shifted to show a radiant number four for the home team midway through the second half on Friday.

Los Amigos captain Erubey Bermudez had just netted a breakaway goal to complete a hat-trick, and he exited the track to give a hug to his mother, Adanely, to celebrate the senior day accomplishment.

Erubey Bermudez (7) of Los Amigos moves into scoring position for his third goal of the day against Santa Ana Valley on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

On his way back, he slipped and scraped a knee on the concrete, missing much of the remainder of the contest. Luckily for the Lobos, much of the work had already been done.

Behind Bermudez’s second hat-trick of the week, Los Amigos defeated Santa Ana Valley 4-2 to clinch a playoff berth in a Coast League match at home.

“It takes a lot,” Bermudez said of emerging victorious in a game where the teams were trading scoring chances. “It takes motivation and hustle, and also just keeping your head up in those down moments. Motivating your teammates, picking them up when those moments are too deep, and then try to find the bright light at the end.”

Adrian Ramirez (5) of Los Amigos scores a goal during a Coast League boys’ soccer match against Santa Ana Valley on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Los Amigos (9-5-1, 4-3 in the Coast League) locked up the final automatic berth allotted in a tough league that featured four playoff teams from the year prior. Santa Ana Valley (3-8-5, 1-4-2) competed in Division 1, traditional Garden Grove League rival Santiago (4-13-2, 2-6) qualified in Division 4, and Magnolia (6-2-5, 5-0-2) advanced to the quarterfinals in Division 6.

Bermudez authored his first hat-trick of the season against Santiago in a 4-3 win on Wednesday to put Los Amigos in position to clinch a playoff spot. The Lobos needed a win or tie on Friday.

“Both teams needed this win, so [we] kind of expect that it was going to be a little bit chaotic,” Los Amigos coach Jesus Razo said. “Both teams wanted the victory today, and we were all pushing for that final playoff spot. … We thought that we were the better team, that [if] we had some chances, we would bury them.”

Santa Ana Valley’s Anthony Antunez (14) knocks Los Amigos’ Kevin Martinez (19) off the ball and out of bounds as they battle for possession. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

It began frantically, with Bermudez converging on a clearing attempt by Emerson Bracamontes for a ricochet that resulted in the first goal. Santa Ana Valley coach Jose Sanchez said the Falcons had been forced to put a field player in goal with regular goalkeeper Sebastian Payan nursing an illness.

A penalty kick by Daniel Navarro tied it up for the Falcons, but a second Bermudez goal in the early stages put the Lobos back in front.

The lead could have easily been squandered in an up-and-down first half, but Jesus Adono (three saves) came up with the denial by closing the gap on Marvin Villela, who charged in on a counterattack in the 21st minute.

Adrian Ramirez (5) of Los Amigos dribbles a ball into the box as Santa Ana Valley’s Jonathan Librado (4) tries to defend. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Then Adrian Ramirez, who had long manned the back line for the Lobos and turned forward this year, doubled the lead in the 32nd minute. Bermudez made the steal at midfield and played a through ball that led to the scoring strike.

“We saw that he has potential to get forward and be dangerous and score goals,” Razo said of Ramirez. “This year, we were comfortable enough with our defenders that we can push him forward, and he combined well with Erubey.”

Meanwhile, the defensive assignments for the Lobos went to Danny Samano, Jonathan Sanchez, Eric Rojas and Juan Rojas.

Lalo Reyes-Martinez (10) of Los Amigos has his shirt pulled by Santa Ana Valley’s Anthony Antunez (14) as they battle for possession. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

After Bermudez polished off the hat-trick and promptly exited the contest in the 63rd minute, Santa Ana Valley mustered a last-gasp comeback attempt. Daniel Diaz put in the Falcons’ second goal in the 68th minute.

Los Amigos adjusted by putting five in the back, adding Canh Dam to the mix, but Santa Ana Valley thought it had drawn closer when Saul Nunez got his head to a loose rebound and put the ball in the net behind a fallen Adono. The apparent goal was called back in the 73rd minute.

“The sideline judge called a foul,” Jose Sanchez said. “He didn’t call offside. He called a foul after the goalkeeper was already down because of the first shot. [Nunez] comes in and puts it in, and they didn’t give it to us.

“It’s hard. That would have put us at 4-3. That gives us a chance, I guess, probably with eight or nine minutes. … We needed a win today to have a chance, but it gives us a chance.”