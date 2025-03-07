High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ soccer to host regional final

Sage Hill’s Cambria Thomas, in white, seen against Costa Mesa on Feb. 18, earned a penalty kick for the Lightning against Santa Maria.

The Sage Hill girls’ soccer team has walked a tightrope for much of the postseason, and that theme has continued this week.

Freshman Capri Hall scored on a penalty kick, as the Lightning struck in extra time for a 1-0 victory over visiting Santa Maria on Thursday to advance to the CIF State Southern California Regional Division IV final.

Senior Cambria Thomas earned the penalty-kick chance for top-seeded Sage Hill (13-3-3), which will host La Mirada (13-8-6) in the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lightning prevailed over the Matadors in penalty kicks a week ago after the sides failed to produce a goal through regulation and overtime in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 title game.

Four of the past five matches have gone past regulation for Sage Hill, with three of those being decided in a penalty-kick shootout.

BOYS’ SOCCER

El Centro Central 2, Laguna Beach 1: Seniors Mishel Villanueva and Joseph Rosas scored for the visiting Spartans on Thursday in a CIF State Southern California Regional Division IV semifinal.

Senior Nayan Martlin scored for Laguna Beach (16-5-5), which was the CIF Southern Section Division 4 champion. Senior Max Garner drew the assist for the Breakers, who also won the Pacific Coast League title this season.

Central (26-2-4) will travel to take on top-seeded Carlsbad Pacific Ridge (22-2-3) in the regional final on Saturday at 3 p.m.