Marina’s Katie Nguyen is Wave League MVP in girls’ basketball

Marina High senior point guard Katie Nguyen earned the Wave League MVP award for girls’ basketball this season.
Nguyen contributed 14 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game, leading the Vikings to their first league title since the 2005-06 season.
Marina went 19-10 overall and 6-0 in the league.
Senior forward Emily Sakamoto and sophomore shooting guard Kat Robinson also received first-team accolades from Marina.
Sakamoto provided 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, while Robinson averaged 5.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals.
Fountain Valley (15-15, 4-2 in league) finished in second place in the league. The Barons’ first-team selections were freshman center Zoe Ziegler, junior small forward Kat Luu and senior shooting guard Iris Hasegawa.
Ziegler led the Barons with 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game.
Luu averaged 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
In Fountain Valley’s league games, Hasegawa averaged 7.5 points to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Newport Harbor (12-16, 2-4) placed third in the league. The Sailors’ lone first-team selection was Willa Rath.
The sophomore power forward nearly averaged a double-double with 9.9 points and nine rebounds per game. She also chipped in with 1.8 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists.
Laguna Beach (16-11, 0-6) finished in last place in the League, but guards Mia Pitz and Anna Cheng were first-team players.
Pitz, a senior, averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest.
Cheng, a freshman, led Laguna Beach in scoring with 11 point per game. She also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks.
The league did not have a second team.
