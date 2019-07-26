Costa Mesa’s Sofia Rice is Orange Coast League girls’ water polo MVP

Costa Mesa High senior attacker Sofia Rice was selected Orange Coast League girls’ water polo MVP after helping the Mustangs win the league title, their first since 2003-04.

Costa Mesa junior attacker Sey Currie, junior center Ta’iuta Uiagalelei and senior goalkeeper Rianne Baseman also all earned first-team honors, as did Estancia junior utility player Sydni White and junior defender Gidget Brestel.

Rice had team-best totals of 83 goals, 60 assists and 76 steals for Costa Mesa (15-13, 4-0 in league). She led the Mustangs to the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, where they lost 12-7 to top-seeded Moreno Valley Valley View.

Currie was second on the Mustangs with 57 goals, adding 37 assists and 52 steals. Uiagalelei tallied 53 goals, 13 assists and 23 steals.

Baseman made 239 saves for Costa Mesa, and she also had 30 steals.

White and Brestel helped Estancia (14-15, 2-2) finish third in the league. The Eagles qualified for the Division 7 playoffs, losing 13-4 at Katella in the first round.

Costa Mesa sophomore defender Michelle Kiefer and sophomore utility player Hanna Jackson earned second-team honors, as did Estancia sophomore utility player Cassie Corrigan and senior center Isabel Dunham.

