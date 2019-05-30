Davis boys' soccer opens Daily Pilot Cup title defense with win over Mariners Christian

“There are a lot of factors that come into winning, not just being able to score,” Duarte said. “Sometimes the best team doesn’t win. Referees become a factor, the other team becomes a factor, your players not playing to their potential becomes a factor. It’s not easy. I’ve had other teams that I thought we would win it, and we’ve always fell short. Last year I wasn’t expecting to win, and we came together and we won. There’s a lot of uncertainty. You can have a good team, but the ball doesn’t bounce your way and you’ll be out.”