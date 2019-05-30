Rea and College Park play to draw in Daily Pilot Cup girls' soccer opener

Costa Mesa-based elementary schools Rea and College Park faced each other in their opening match of the Daily Pilot Cup youth soccer tournament on Wednesday.
For many of the participants in this girls’ third- and fourth-grade pool-play contest, it was their first time ever on the soccer field.
They were excited to be a part of a team and to try something new. From the opening whistle, the sound of cheers emanated from the Rea sideline from those waiting to be a part of the action.
Eventually, all would get their turn, and they played a part in earning points for their schools.
Rea and College Park played to a scoreless tie in a Pool A Bronze Division match at Costa Mesa High.
“They were just active [and] positive,” Rea coach Alana Litchfield said. “They’re all out here. It’s all about having fun, cheering on the girls. No matter who plays at what time, they’re all just ready to step up for the team and do whatever they can to execute the game plan, which is to go out there and have fun.
“It doesn’t matter the end result. It’s all about teamwork and having fun.”
Although Rea did not score, it earned the better of the scoring opportunities. Just before halftime, Sophie Vega stole the ball off of a goal kick and directed a shot just wide of the right post.
The girls at Rea are receiving expert advice from Litchfield, who is a second-grade teacher at the school. Litchfield, a 2015 graduate of UC Irvine, played center back for the Anteaters. She played under her maiden name of Sooy.
“I try to share a little bit of knowledge that I do have left and just share my passion,” Litchfield said. “It’s all about working hard.
“At the end of the day, when you leave the field, no matter what, if you gave it your all, then you can walk away happy.”
Sisters Allyn and Carolina Osorio coached the College Park side, both teaching the game of soccer to kids at the high school that they have played for. They saw their kids give an outstanding defensive effort.
Goalkeepers Skye Simmonds and Aleah Wilson each played one half. Both made saves to keep College Park in the game.
In the 15th minute, Simmonds came off her line to make a save with her red-gloved hands.
Wilson had her moment in the second half, stopping an uncontested shot from a Rea player after Tatiana Gonzalez produced the through ball to set her teammate free.
After the game, some of the plays that Gonzalez was involved with had already become a blur for her. Nevertheless, she will remember being part of the action.
“This is my first ever game,” Gonzalez said. “It was really fun, and I’m really glad that I had two chances of making a goal.”
Delayla Perez also had a strong game in the midfield for Rea.
It doesn’t matter the end result. It’s all about teamwork and having fun.
Candice Lankford looked like a veteran of the game when she crashed down from her center back position to deny a Rea scoring attempt with a clean tackle in the box in the 43rd minute.
“That makes me feel good,” Lankford said of holding the opposition scoreless.
Asked how she felt about playing in the Daily Pilot Cup for the first time, Lankford added, “I think it’s cool. It’s nice and awesome.”
Rea and College Park each picked up four points with the draw. Costa Mesa Pomona, the third team in Pool A of the Bronze Division, will play its first match on Costa Mesa High field No. 4 against Rea at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.