Patriots receiver Julian Edelman visits Fountain Valley

“Coming off the knee [injury] and coming off adversity that I had to deal with, it obviously sweetened the pot a little,” Edelman said. “Being the last one with [tight end Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement following the season], in hindsight now, that will be something that I’ll always remember, and just the ebbs and flows of the season. Everyone picked everyone else but us the whole year … it made it pretty sweet. They’re like children — you don’t love any one more than the others — but it definitely felt great to have that.”