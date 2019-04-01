Advertisement

Tom Brady joins Twitter on April Fools Day, and hilarity ensues

By
Apr 01, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Tom Brady (Billie Weiss / Getty Images)

Tom Brady joined Twitter on Monday.

Monday is April Fools Day.

Brady is 41 years old and has played 19 seasons in the NFL.

You can probably see where all this is going.
Brady’s first tweet was one surely meant to send chills down the spines of New England Patriots fans everywhere as the six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP announced: “I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting.”

Zing!

Within the next hour, Brady followed with tweet No. 2: “Was this a bad joke?”

Pretty sure the Patriots’ response to his original tweet answers that question.

Really, though, the joke is on the 31 other NFL teams, because we all know Brady will never retire.

