High School Girls’ Water Polo Preview: CdM, Laguna Beach among CIF Division 1 contenders

Among the local teams, Corona del Mar (4-1) and Laguna Beach (5-0) look like they have the best shot. The Sea Kings have been an elite program year in and year out, yet have not made the Division 1 semifinals since 2015. But they should be considered in the conversation to at least advance that far this season. They opened the season ranked No. 4 in Division 1 and 2, upsetting No. 2 Orange Lutheran 12-9 on Dec. 11, before falling to No. 3 Foothill 7-6 three days later.