Huntington Beach’s Brandon Bui brings home Wave League MVP in boys’ soccer

The Huntington Beach High boys’ soccer team played its best during the Wave League schedule, spurred by the return of senior forward Brandon Bui from a torn PCL.

Bui provided four goals and three assists in winning the Wave League MVP award, and Huntington Beach (9-14-3, 5-1 in league) won the league crown, its first since the 2014-15 season.

The Oilers went on to drop their CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff opener by a score of 4-0 at home against Estancia.

Oilers senior center back Dustin Herft received the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.

Fountain Valley sophomore forward Sebastian Rus earned the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player award. He scored 20 goals and added 10 assists.

Huntington Beach sophomore midfielder Cesar Cerda, junior attacking midfielder Justin Fujimori, sophomore defender Brandon Ketter and junior defender Jared Rhone earned first-team nods.

Fountain Valley junior forward Tyler Le, senior midfielder Andre Nguyen and sophomore defender Cantor Wright garnered first-team honors.

Fountain Valley (16-7, 4-2) placed second in the league. The Barons advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 2 playoffs, notching wins over Santiago and Riverside King.

Marina (6-13-2, 2-4), which placed third in the league, had senior midfielder Adam Biggins (six goals and four assists) and senior forward Evan Sanchez (four goals and two assists) on the first team.

Laguna Beach (4-9-3, 1-5), which finished last in the league, had sophomore midfielder Booker Frith (four goals and two assists) and junior forward Jett Rocha (eight goals and four assists) as its representatives on the first team.

Huntington Beach goalkeepers Daniel Kotkosky, a freshman, and Louis Penaflor, a junior, as well as senior midfielder Nick Saude, were named to the second team.

Senior defenders Callan Mann and Jackson Ouellette, and sophomore forward Malachi Wright were second-team selections for Fountain Valley.

Marina senior defender Rhys Lewis and senior midfielder Marcus Padilla were second-team picks.

Laguna Beach sophomore defender Griffin Kristensen and sophomore midfielder Charlie McBean got named to the second team.

