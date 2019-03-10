High School Male Athlete of the Week: Caden Aoki performing for Edison baseball

“What stood out last year for him as a freshman, being able to put him in for the sixth or seventh inning of a close game, was his poise,” Chinn said. “He doesn’t get fazed by the moment. He lives for the moment, and guys like that, you want to have the ball in their hands at the end of games. He’s just gotten better as far as that’s concerned this year. We’ve transitioned him into a starter this year, to get the ball in his hands for more innings, and so far he’s flourished in that role.”