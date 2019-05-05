High School Male Athlete of the Week: Edison's Ryan Rivituso running rampant on the track

“It’s hard when the times aren’t always there, but I know that Coach Harrison knows what he is talking about,” Rivituso said of Harrison’s methodical approach to training. “So far this season, everything he’s said has been spot on. My times have been improving a lot now toward the end of the season. I’m feeling really good about these next few races. I think I feel like I’m at my best right now. I believe in his philosophies.