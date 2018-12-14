Armand Pigeon's goal lifts Edison boys' soccer to 1-0 win at Warren

The 16-team tournament in Downey also features three top-10 teams in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll, No. 3 Servite, No. 7 Paramount and No. 9 Long Beach Millikan. Servite is ranked No. 4 in the state by TopDrawerSoccer.com, while Millikan is No. 19 and Paramount is No. 24. Two other top-25 teams in the state competing in the tournament are No. 10 Fresno Clovis North and No. 23 El Toro.