High School Male Athlete of the Week: Gavin Kennedy is the ace for Ocean View baseball

“He doesn’t [get nervous],” VanMaanen said. “We didn’t get anybody loose [in the bullpen]. Last year, he had a phenomenal year as well, and he did a lot of growing up there. The biggest thing he’s done so well this year is he’s turned into a leader. The guys respect him, they feed off him. I believe every second that he’s not nervous. It could be 1-0 in the CIF championship game, and I guarantee we ain’t nervous. He’s just focused. He’s locked in. He knows what’s expected of him, and he does it.”