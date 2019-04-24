Marina claims outright Wave League baseball title with win over Newport Harbor

“Coming back from two runs in this ballpark is tough,” said Chalmers, whose team closes out league play at home against Marina on Thursday. “We had a big home run from Jack Bibb to tie the ballgame, but after that we had trouble fielding a ball in the infield, and then we walked the No. 9 hitter to get to the leadoff guy, who is dangerous. You can't expect to compete in a close game when you do things like that.”