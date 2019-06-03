Pegasus boys' soccer hangs on to beat Andersen in Daily Pilot Cup 5th- and 6th-grade title match

“Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t,” said Andersen coach Ron Rakunas, whose team edged Newport Beach Mariners 2-1 in the semifinals behind goals from Stern and Brady Gadol. “This afternoon, it wasn’t our day. Honestly, my guys were gassed after the first game today. I didn’t see the usual burst to the ball, usual speed that I see out of them. I’m not taking anything away from the other team, but my guys were more gassed than they usually seemed. They played a pretty physical game in the morning.”