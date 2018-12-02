High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ basketball finishes third at Grizzly Invitational

Dayne Chalmers scored 21 points as the Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team beat Capistrano Valley Christian 64-59 in overtime on Saturday night in the third-place game of the Grizzly Invitational at Godinez High.
Robbie Spooner had 13 points and Sam Barela scored 10, including a three-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie the score.
Chalmers and Barela each earned all-tournament team honors.
Levi Darrow and Will Harvey both scored eight points for Newport Harbor (5-1), which opens play in the St. Margaret’s tournament Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Bell Gardens.
Huntington Beach 44, Godinez 38: John Stenlund had a team-high 12 points, and Richard Imagawa also had 10 points, as the Oilers defeated the host Grizzlies to win the Bronze Bracket championship of the Godinez Tournament.
Michael Hennessy added eight points for the Oilers (5-5).
Huntington Beach returns to the court on Monday to face Long Beach Jordan in the Artesia Tournament at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Huntington Beach 51, Woodbridge 33: Meghan McIntyre had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Oilers over the Warriors in the third-place game of the South Coast Classic at University High on Saturday.
Marisa Tanga added six points and seven steals, and Alyssa Real had nine points and four assists.
Real and Andie Payne earned all-tournament team honors.
Huntington Beach improved to 6-2 overall.
Newport Harbor 42, Mission Viejo 37: Cydney Jover had 12 points on four three-pointers, and the host Sailors finished the CdM Tip-off Tournament on Saturday with a win.
Reese Vickers had eight points and five steals, Chloe Swanson had 17 rebounds, and Willa Rath had seven points and nine rebounds.
Newport Harbor (4-4) will compete in the Ocean View Hawk Holiday Classic next week.
Sage Hill 49, Irvine 42: Emily Elliott and Isabel Gomez each had 17 points to lead the Lightning to victory in the CdM Tip-off Tournament at Newport Harbor High.
Elliott added 17 rebounds, and Gomez had 13 rebounds. Nadia Akbari also had seven points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
Sage Hill (4-1) will face Yorba Linda to begin the Ocean View Hawk Holiday Classic on Monday at 5 p.m. at Pacifica High.
San Juan Hills 47, Corona del Mar 40: Samantha Uehara had 18 points, but the Sea Kings fell to the Stallions on Saturday in the third-place game of the CdM Tip-off Tournament at Newport Harbor High.
CdM (4-6) will oppose Cypress in its first game of the Ocean View Hawk Holiday Classic on Monday at 8 p.m. from Pacifica High.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Newport Harbor 1, Santa Rosa Montgomery 1: Mackenzee Blaser assisted Emily Johnson for the Sailors’ goal at the Back Bay Invitational showcase Saturday at Newport Harbor High.
Sammy Nowak made a penalty kick stop late in the match for the Sailors.
Earlier Saturday, Newport Harbor beat Kingsburg 1-0. Skylynn Rodriguez scored, assisted by Blaser, and Jessica Gardner preserved the shutout in goal.
Newport Harbor (2-0-1) hosts Tesoro on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Corona del Mar 9, Goleta Dos Pueblos 3: Sophie Wallace scored three goals for the Sea Kings in Saturday’s nonleague road match.
Grace Myers and Megan Peterson each scored twice, while Carter Britt and Kira Hoffman (two assists) also scored.
CdM (3-0) hosts Orange Lutheran on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
