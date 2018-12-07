High School Roundup: Marina boys' basketball reaches Blue Pride Classic semifinals

Senior Jakob Alamudun scored 20 points to lead the Marina High boys’ basketball team to the semifinals of the Blue Pride Classic with a 70-53 victory over Sunny Hills at Pico Rivera El Rancho High on Thursday.
Marina, which improved to 2-0 in the tournament, plays Montebello Schurr in the semifinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Ethan Barnella contributed 14 points for Marina (6-4).
Huntington Beach 60, Norwalk 49: Nick Saccacio finished with 16 points for the Oilers in Thursday’s Lakewood Artesia Tournament game.
John Stenlund had 10 points and seven rebounds for Huntington Beach, and James Downs added 13 points.
The Oilers (7-6) play the winner between Long Beach Wilson and Artesia on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Ocean View 55, Century 33: Helen Reynolds had 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the host Seahawks win their pool in the Premier Flight of the Hawk Holiday Classic on Thursday.
The Seahawks (3-4) will host Magnolia at 6 p.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
Corona del Mar 57, Lakewood St. Joseph 32: Tatiana Bruening had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Sea Kings on Thursday in the Hawk Holiday Classic Ultimate Flight game at Liberty Christian High.
Samantha Uehara added 12 points for CdM (6-7).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairmont Prep 6, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: The Tritons fell to 2-4 after Thursday’s nonleague match at Vanguard University.
