High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys' basketball reaches Tartan Classic title game

By Daily Pilot staff
Dec 07, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Newport Harbor High's Sam Barela, shown battling for a loose ball at Loara on Nov. 27, led the Sailors to a 60-34 win at St. Margaret's in the Tartan Classic on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Senior point guard Sam Barela finished with 11 points and nine assists, and the Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team routed host St. Margaret’s 60-34 on Friday night to reach the Tartan Classic championship game.

The Sailors (8-1), who claimed their pool by going 3-0, will play University (6-3) in the tournament final at St. Margaret’s on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Robbie Spooner had 18 points for Newport Harbor.

Montebello Schurr 47, Marina 45: Jakob Alamudun had 18 points in the Vikings’ Blue Pride Classic semifinal game at Pico Rivera El Rancho High on Friday.

Marina (6-5) faces Cerritos Gahr (5-3) in the third-place game at El Rancho at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Edison 63, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest 61: The Chargers’ record in the Corona del Mar Beach Bash improved to 2-1 on Friday.

Edison (6-3) wraps up the tournament Saturday with Compton at 5:30 p.m.

Fort Collins (Colo.) 45, Sage Hill 43: Johnny King scored 15 points for the host Lightning in Friday’s Corona del Mar Beach Bash game.

Sage Hill (4-4), which lost its third straight game, closes out the tournament against Westminster at CdM Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Oxford Academy 70, Estancia 51: Brandon Pearson led the Eagles with 17 points in Friday’s nonleague road game.

Jake Covey had 11 points for Estancia (6-6), which hosts Santa Ana in an Orange Coast League opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Ocean View 58, Magnolia 38: Senior center Helen Reynolds had 29 points on Friday to lead the host Seahawks to the Premier Flight title game of the Hawk Holiday Classic.

The Seahawks (4-4) will host Saddleback (4-5) in the tournament final on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Los Amigos 33, Estancia 16: Leilani Cooley had eight points to lead the host Lobos in Friday’s Premier Flight game of the Hawk Holiday Classic.

Lidia Nunez added six points for Los Amigos (2-7).

Queen Ceruti had six points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (3-6).

Compton Dominguez 64, Newport Harbor 42: Reese Vickers had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots for the Sailors, who missed out on a trip to the Soaring Flight championship game of the Hawk Holiday Classic on Friday.

Cydney Jover added 14 points and three steals for Newport Harbor (6-5). Willa Rath had eight points and 11 rebounds, and Emma Fults chipped in with 13 rebounds.

Costa Mesa 50, Los Angeles Central City Value 45: The Mustangs (3-8) earned their second win in the Premier Flight of the Hawk Holiday Classic on Friday at Ocean View High.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 56, Liberty Christian 16: Hailey MacKay had a team-high 18 points to lead the visiting Tritons in Friday’s Western League game.

Anna Eddy had 16 points, and Annika Bahnsen added 12 points for Pacifica Christian (6-1, 4-0 in league).

Liberty Christian dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the league.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Corona del Mar 1, Tesoro 0: Matt Katz’s goal kept the Sea Kings’ undefeated start to the season intact in a nonleague match on the road Friday.

Goalkeeper Wally Korbler made a key save late as CdM (5-0) blanked its fourth straight opponent.

The Sea Kings play at Trabuco Hills on Monday at 6 p.m.

Laguna Beach 3, Beckman 2: Booker Frith, Fernando Barraza, Luke Rogers scored goals for the host Breakers Friday in a nonleague contest.

Laguna Beach (1-1-1) is at home against Ocean View on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Edison 2, Downey 2: Jaxon Rogers and Bryan Corona each scored a goal in the second half, helping the Chargers rally from a two-goal deficit in Friday’s nonleague home match.

The Chargers (2-1-3) open the West Coast Tournament at Downey Warren on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Los Amigos 4, Kennedy 0: Gustavo Oleta had two goals and an assist for the host Lobos in a nonleague match on Friday.

Alfonso Montano and Dominic Rodriguez had a goal for Los Amigos (4-1-1) which plays at Huntington Beach on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Godinez 2, Estancia 0: The host Eagles (3-3-1) dropped their second nonleague match in a row on Friday.

Fullerton 2, Newport Harbor 0: The visiting Sailors fell to 1-6 after Friday’s nonleague contest.

