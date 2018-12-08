High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys' basketball reaches Tartan Classic title game

Senior point guard Sam Barela finished with 11 points and nine assists, and the Newport Harbor High boys’ basketball team routed host St. Margaret’s 60-34 on Friday night to reach the Tartan Classic championship game.
The Sailors (8-1), who claimed their pool by going 3-0, will play University (6-3) in the tournament final at St. Margaret’s on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Robbie Spooner had 18 points for Newport Harbor.
Montebello Schurr 47, Marina 45: Jakob Alamudun had 18 points in the Vikings’ Blue Pride Classic semifinal game at Pico Rivera El Rancho High on Friday.
Marina (6-5) faces Cerritos Gahr (5-3) in the third-place game at El Rancho at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Edison 63, Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest 61: The Chargers’ record in the Corona del Mar Beach Bash improved to 2-1 on Friday.
Edison (6-3) wraps up the tournament Saturday with Compton at 5:30 p.m.
Fort Collins (Colo.) 45, Sage Hill 43: Johnny King scored 15 points for the host Lightning in Friday’s Corona del Mar Beach Bash game.
Sage Hill (4-4), which lost its third straight game, closes out the tournament against Westminster at CdM Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Oxford Academy 70, Estancia 51: Brandon Pearson led the Eagles with 17 points in Friday’s nonleague road game.
Jake Covey had 11 points for Estancia (6-6), which hosts Santa Ana in an Orange Coast League opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Ocean View 58, Magnolia 38: Senior center Helen Reynolds had 29 points on Friday to lead the host Seahawks to the Premier Flight title game of the Hawk Holiday Classic.
The Seahawks (4-4) will host Saddleback (4-5) in the tournament final on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Los Amigos 33, Estancia 16: Leilani Cooley had eight points to lead the host Lobos in Friday’s Premier Flight game of the Hawk Holiday Classic.
Lidia Nunez added six points for Los Amigos (2-7).
Queen Ceruti had six points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles (3-6).
Compton Dominguez 64, Newport Harbor 42: Reese Vickers had 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots for the Sailors, who missed out on a trip to the Soaring Flight championship game of the Hawk Holiday Classic on Friday.
Cydney Jover added 14 points and three steals for Newport Harbor (6-5). Willa Rath had eight points and 11 rebounds, and Emma Fults chipped in with 13 rebounds.
Costa Mesa 50, Los Angeles Central City Value 45: The Mustangs (3-8) earned their second win in the Premier Flight of the Hawk Holiday Classic on Friday at Ocean View High.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 56, Liberty Christian 16: Hailey MacKay had a team-high 18 points to lead the visiting Tritons in Friday’s Western League game.
Anna Eddy had 16 points, and Annika Bahnsen added 12 points for Pacifica Christian (6-1, 4-0 in league).
Liberty Christian dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the league.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Corona del Mar 1, Tesoro 0: Matt Katz’s goal kept the Sea Kings’ undefeated start to the season intact in a nonleague match on the road Friday.
Goalkeeper Wally Korbler made a key save late as CdM (5-0) blanked its fourth straight opponent.
The Sea Kings play at Trabuco Hills on Monday at 6 p.m.
Laguna Beach 3, Beckman 2: Booker Frith, Fernando Barraza, Luke Rogers scored goals for the host Breakers Friday in a nonleague contest.
Laguna Beach (1-1-1) is at home against Ocean View on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Edison 2, Downey 2: Jaxon Rogers and Bryan Corona each scored a goal in the second half, helping the Chargers rally from a two-goal deficit in Friday’s nonleague home match.
The Chargers (2-1-3) open the West Coast Tournament at Downey Warren on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Los Amigos 4, Kennedy 0: Gustavo Oleta had two goals and an assist for the host Lobos in a nonleague match on Friday.
Alfonso Montano and Dominic Rodriguez had a goal for Los Amigos (4-1-1) which plays at Huntington Beach on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Godinez 2, Estancia 0: The host Eagles (3-3-1) dropped their second nonleague match in a row on Friday.
Fullerton 2, Newport Harbor 0: The visiting Sailors fell to 1-6 after Friday’s nonleague contest.
