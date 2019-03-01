High School Roundup: Caden Aoki's gem lifts Edison baseball over Mater Dei

Sophomore pitcher Caden Aoki threw a one-hit shutout for the Edison High baseball team in Thursday's 3-0 nonleague win at home over Mater Dei.
Aoki faced the minimum 21 batters for the Chargers (6-3), as the Mater Dei player who singled in the first inning was erased on a double play.
Aoki struck out seven and also had a run-scoring double that plated Garrett Runyan.
Ted Burton was one for two and tripled in Matt Swartz for Edison, which handed Mater Dei (5-1) its first loss of the season.
Ocean View 8, Pacifica 6: Caleb Hohman drove in three runs for the Seahawks (4-4) in Thursday's nonleague game at home.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Los Alamitos 0: Joe Karlous had 29 assists in the Sailors’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-14 win in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Blake Ludes also had nine kills for the Sailors (8-0).
Costa Mesa 3, Western 2: Andrew Pham had 35 assists, 10 digs and four blocks to help the visiting Mustangs rally for a 16-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-10 nonleague win on Thursday.
Osman Hefner had a team-high 13 kills and eight digs for Costa Mesa (3-4). Ethan Elliott added 10 blocks and five kills, Zach Fletcher had eight kills and six blocks, and Jason Chiang chipped in with nine kills and five digs.
Ocean View 3, Anaheim 2: Jackson Petrovich had 14 kills and 24 digs to lead the host Seahawks to a 25-27, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-12 come-from-behind win in Thursday’s nonleague match.
Kermel Anwell added 12 kills and 23 digs, and Devon Vu had 11 kills and two blocks for the Seahawks (4-1).
Hunter Miller had 24 assists and Andrew Hovis had 19 assists in splitting the setting duties.
SOFTBALL
Edison 13, Ocean View 1: Talia Hannappel allowed one hit and struck out nine over four innings in the nonleague win for the visiting Chargers on Thursday.
Jenna Gorden hit a three-run home run for Edison (1-1). Isabella Martinez went two for two with a pair of doubles. Jaelyn Operana, Emma Mendoza and Emma Chickman each had two hits.
Desyree Arizmendi notched the lone hit for the Seahawks (2-5).
Corona del Mar 11, Costa Mesa 2: Trasara Alexander went three for four with a double and three runs batted in to lead the visiting Sea Kings in Thursday’s nonleague game.
Sydney Walls added two hits and two runs batted in. Jaidyn Gibson, Makena Tomlinson and Sophia Grigoriou each drove in one run. Amerys Barshtak had a team-high four hits and three stolen bases for CdM (2-1).
Sophia Skerik struck out eight in earning the win.
Costa Mesa dropped to 1-3.
Newport Harbor 3, Tustin 1: Kendall Kelly had two hits and two RBIs in Thursday’s Savanna Tournament makeup game for the host Sailors.
Leah Freeman added two hits, two runs scored and one run batted in for the Sailors (5-2). Eliana Gottlieb and McKayla Cotton also had two hits apiece.
Clare Austin allowed one run in three innings and got the win, while Cotton threw four scoreless innings for the save.
BOYS' TENNIS
University 13, Corona del Mar 5: Max Krykunenko won two singles sets for the Sea Kings in Thursday's nonleague match at home.
CdM is 1-1.
Costa Mesa 17, Anaheim 1: Costa Mesa's Hritik Ronvelia, Nathan Trieu and Devon Rogan each swept three singles sets for the Mustangs in Thursday's nonleague match at home.
Costa Mesa improved to 3-2.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Costa Mesa 111, Marina 55: Aidan Blair won the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley for the host Mustangs in Thursday's nonleague meet.
Blair touched in one minute, 2.61 seconds to win the breaststroke and 1:58.16 to win the IM.
Will Harrington was another double winner for Costa Mesa, in the 200 freestyle (1:54.42) and 500 free (5:14.91).
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Marina 97, Costa Mesa 70: Madeline Sandstead, Amelia Garrard and Stephanie Holton each won twice for the visiting Vikings in Thursday's nonleague meet.
Sandstead won the 50-yard freestyle and 500 free, Garrard captured the 200 individual medley and 100 free, while Holton won the 200 free and 100 butterfly.
Michelle Kiefer won the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.81 for Costa Mesa.
