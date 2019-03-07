High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball remains unbeaten

Jack Higgs finished with 13 kills to lead the Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team to a 25-15, 27-25, 25-19 sweep of visiting Tesoro on Wednesday night in a nonleague match.
The Sailors improved to 14-0 overall this season.
Newport Harbor will compete in the Best of the West Tournament, which will be held in San Diego County on Friday and Saturday.
