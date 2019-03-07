DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball remains unbeaten

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 06, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Newport Harbor High's Jack Higgs (11), seen hitting into Huntington Beach's Niko Colburn on March 2, helped the Sailors improve to 14-0 with Wednesday's sweep over Tesoro. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Jack Higgs finished with 13 kills to lead the Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team to a 25-15, 27-25, 25-19 sweep of visiting Tesoro on Wednesday night in a nonleague match.

The Sailors improved to 14-0 overall this season.

Newport Harbor will compete in the Best of the West Tournament, which will be held in San Diego County on Friday and Saturday.

