High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball wins Best of the West Tournament

The Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team defeated Palisades 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 to win the Best of the West Tournament at Epic Volleyball Club in Poway on Saturday afternoon.
The Sailors also beat San Clemente 25-19, 25-19, Huntington Beach 25-16, 25-22, and Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 21-25, 25-19, 15-10 to reach the Gold Bracket final.
Newport Harbor remains undefeated at 21-0 overall. Senior setter Joe Karlous, who has signed with Pepperdine, was named the tournament MVP.
Huntington Beach (15-4) finished tied for fifth with the Harker School of San Jose. The Oilers beat Santa Margarita 25-17, 25-22 in consolation.
Corona del Mar won the Silver Bracket, defeating Newbury Park 22-25, 25-21, 17-15 in the final at Seaside Volleyball Club in San Diego.
The Sea Kings (10-4) also won matches against Honolulu Iolani 25-20, 25-19, Honolulu Moanalua 25-21, 25-18, and Edison 27-25, 20-25, 15-9.
Edison (12-7) finished tied for third in the Silver Bracket with Gilbert Highland (AZ).
SOFTBALL
Marina (7-4) finished fourth in the Dave Kops Tournament of Champions in Bullhead City of Arizona.
The Vikings lost to the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 champions in Norco by a score of 4-2 in the semifinals, with the game going nine innings.
Nicole Logrecco and Taylor Lane each had a run batted in for Marina. Emily Rush recorded six strikeouts in going the distance in the pitching circle.
Marina also dropped the third-place game to Orange Lutheran 5-2.
BASEBALL
Marina 9, Tesoro 8 (eight innings): Andrew Sojka hit a walk-off double as the Vikings earned the nonleague win Saturday at home.
Cory Lewis hit a three-run home run for Marina (6-4), while Rocco Peppi had four hits.
Villa Park 3, Laguna Beach 2 (eight innings): Peyton Fullerton pitched 7 1/3 innings for the Breakers in Saturday’s nonleague game on the road.
Nolan Smith drove in a run for Laguna Beach (7-5).
