DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball wins Best of the West Tournament

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 09, 2019 | 10:50 PM
High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball wins Best of the West Tournament
Newport Harbor's Joe Karlous, right, seen in the Orange County Championships on March 2, was named the MVP of the Best of the West Tournament in Poway on Saturday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team defeated Palisades 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 to win the Best of the West Tournament at Epic Volleyball Club in Poway on Saturday afternoon.

The Sailors also beat San Clemente 25-19, 25-19, Huntington Beach 25-16, 25-22, and Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 21-25, 25-19, 15-10 to reach the Gold Bracket final.

Advertisement

Newport Harbor remains undefeated at 21-0 overall. Senior setter Joe Karlous, who has signed with Pepperdine, was named the tournament MVP.

Huntington Beach (15-4) finished tied for fifth with the Harker School of San Jose. The Oilers beat Santa Margarita 25-17, 25-22 in consolation.

Advertisement

Corona del Mar won the Silver Bracket, defeating Newbury Park 22-25, 25-21, 17-15 in the final at Seaside Volleyball Club in San Diego.

The Sea Kings (10-4) also won matches against Honolulu Iolani 25-20, 25-19, Honolulu Moanalua 25-21, 25-18, and Edison 27-25, 20-25, 15-9.

Edison (12-7) finished tied for third in the Silver Bracket with Gilbert Highland (AZ).

SOFTBALL

Marina (7-4) finished fourth in the Dave Kops Tournament of Champions in Bullhead City of Arizona.

The Vikings lost to the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 champions in Norco by a score of 4-2 in the semifinals, with the game going nine innings.

Nicole Logrecco and Taylor Lane each had a run batted in for Marina. Emily Rush recorded six strikeouts in going the distance in the pitching circle.

Marina also dropped the third-place game to Orange Lutheran 5-2.

BASEBALL

Marina 9, Tesoro 8 (eight innings): Andrew Sojka hit a walk-off double as the Vikings earned the nonleague win Saturday at home.

Cory Lewis hit a three-run home run for Marina (6-4), while Rocco Peppi had four hits.

Villa Park 3, Laguna Beach 2 (eight innings): Peyton Fullerton pitched 7 1/3 innings for the Breakers in Saturday’s nonleague game on the road.

Nolan Smith drove in a run for Laguna Beach (7-5).

::

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

Advertisement
Advertisement