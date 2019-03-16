High School Roundup: Edison baseball rallies to beat Los Alamitos in Surf League opener

The Edison High baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 4-3 win at Los Alamitos on Friday in a Surf League opener.
Senior Matt Swartz picked up the win for Edison (11-4) with two scoreless innings of relief. Hunter Baclig went two for three and scored two runs, with his leadoff hit in the seventh igniting the rally.
Marina 6, Corona del Mar 0: Senior outfielder Troy Kent had a run-scoring double and an RBI walk for the Vikings in Friday’s Wave League opener at Marina High.
Senior Andrew Sojka had two hits and three runs scored for the Vikings (8-5). Cory Lewis and Matthew Wilson combined on the shutout.
Corona del Mar fell to 7-3-1.
Laguna Beach 7, Newport Harbor 4: Cutter Clawson had a home run and three runs batted in for the Breakers in Friday’s Wave League opener at Newport Harbor High.
Clawson also earned the win, allowing one earned run in 5 1/3 innings. Kolton Freeman was two for four with a double for Laguna Beach (8-7).
Newport Harbor is now 7-4.
Estancia 9, Saddleback 0: Jake Alai was one for three with a double and a run batted in for the Eagles in Friday’s Orange Coast League game at Estancia High.
Hayden Pearce was one for three with an RBI and two stolen bases for Estancia (7-4, 4-1 in league). Brandon Peck earned the victory.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Fountain Valley 0: Ryan Schroeder had seven kills and five blocks to lead the visiting Sailors to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 win in Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
James Templin had 16 kills for the Barons, and Justin Loy added four kills.
Newport Harbor ran its record to 23-0 overall, while Fountain Valley fell to 6-5.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Los Amigos 10, Costa Mesa 8: Ethan Votran won twice at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs in Friday’s nonleague match.
Eli Weiss-Hung and Devon Rogan won twice at No. 1 doubles for Costa Mesa (6-4).
