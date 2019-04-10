High School Roundup: Fountain Valley boys' tennis clinches CIF playoff berth

Justin Nguyen and Ben Nguyen each swept in singles as the Fountain Valley High boys’ tennis team beat Los Alamitos 10-8 at home Tuesday, clinching second place in the Surf League and a CIF Southern Section playoff berth.
Ryan Trinh won twice in singles for Fountain Valley (12-5, 3-2 in league), which closes out league play at Huntington Beach on Thursday at 3 p.m.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Fountain Valley 93, Corona del Mar 75: Ivan Nghi won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly for the visiting Barons in Tuesday’s Surf League meet.
Nghi touched in 22.73 seconds to win the 50 free and 52.58 in the butterfly for Fountain Valley (2-2, 1-1 in league).
Akira Morita won the 200 individual medley (2:02.15) and the 100 backstroke (55.34) for CdM (1-3, 0-2).
Huntington Beach 105, Marina 65: The Oilers improved to 2-0 in the Wave League after Tuesday’s road meet.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Fountain Valley 112, Corona del Mar 51: Seniors Katelyn Chu and Hannah Farrow each won two individual events for the visiting Barons in Tuesday’s Surf League meet.
Chu won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:01.78 for Fountain Valley. She also won the 500 freestyle in 5:26.23.
Farrow won the 100 butterfly in 57.77 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.76.
Karsyn Cook won the 50 free in 25.28 and was second in the butterfly (1:00.50) for CdM (1-3, 0-2).
Huntington Beach 103, Marina 67: The Oilers are 2-0 in the Wave League after winning Tuesday on the road.
BASEBALL
Ocean View 8, Garden Grove 3: Sheldon Knowls was two for four with a home run for the Seahawks in Tuesday’s Golden West League game at home.
Matt Maloney and Sean Muirhead each had two hits and two runs batted in for Ocean View (17-9, 12-0 in league).
SOFTBALL
Costa Mesa 6, Santa Ana 2: Haley Wolf went three for four with a run batted in and a run scored to lead the visiting Mustangs to a comeback victory in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League game.
Costa Mesa (8-10, 5-1 in league) trailed 2-0 before rallying. Katie Belmontes had a solo home run, her third in the last two games.
Alexis Litvak threw a complete game, striking out five.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Corona del Mar 16, Novato 7: Aidan Kelly and Logan Ip both had three goals and two assists to lead the visiting Sea Kings in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Lucas Newton added two goals and three assists for CdM (12-2).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Edison 13, Long Beach Poly 1: Annie Cavener, Ali Bryant and Lauryn Atencio each scored three goals for the Chargers in Tuesday’s nonleague game on the road.
Keena Colamonico made six saves for Edison (12-4).
