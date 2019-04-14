DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Newport Harbor baseball rides offense to fifth straight win

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 13, 2019 | 10:40 PM
High School Roundup: Newport Harbor baseball rides offense to fifth straight win
Newport Harbor's Clay Liolios, seen in a Battle of the Bay game at Orange Coast College on March 20, had a pair of doubles in Saturday's nonleague win over Montebello Schurr. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Braham Duncan was two for four with three runs scored, and the Newport Harbor High baseball team defeated visiting Montebello Schurr 14-7 in Saturday’s nonleague game.

Mac Briggs was two for two with a home run and three runs scored for the Sailors (14-8), while Clay Liolios had two doubles, three runs scored and three driven in.

Advertisement

Newport Harbor returns to Wave League action at home against rival CdM on Tuesday.

Ocean View 7, Palos Verdes Peninsula 0: Tristen Kennedy pitched a complete-game shutout for the Seahawks in Saturday’s nonleague game at Ocean View High.

Advertisement

Kennedy allowed three hits, walking two and striking out seven for the Seahawks (19-9).

Matt Starr was two for four with two runs scored for Ocean View.

::

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

Advertisement
Advertisement