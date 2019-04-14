High School Roundup: Newport Harbor baseball rides offense to fifth straight win

Braham Duncan was two for four with three runs scored, and the Newport Harbor High baseball team defeated visiting Montebello Schurr 14-7 in Saturday’s nonleague game.
Mac Briggs was two for two with a home run and three runs scored for the Sailors (14-8), while Clay Liolios had two doubles, three runs scored and three driven in.
Newport Harbor returns to Wave League action at home against rival CdM on Tuesday.
Ocean View 7, Palos Verdes Peninsula 0: Tristen Kennedy pitched a complete-game shutout for the Seahawks in Saturday’s nonleague game at Ocean View High.
Kennedy allowed three hits, walking two and striking out seven for the Seahawks (19-9).
Matt Starr was two for four with two runs scored for Ocean View.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores, breaking news or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner