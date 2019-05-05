DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Ocean View boys’ volleyball advances to Division 5 semifinals

By Daily Pilot Staff
May 04, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Ocean View's Devon Vu, seen against Godinez on April 22, paced the Seahawks with 15 kills in their quarterfinal victory in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Saturday at home. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The Ocean View High boys’ volleyball team defeated Wildomar Elsinore 26-28, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 on Saturday in a CIF Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal match at home.

Hunter Miller had 35 assists, 10 digs and two service aces. Devon Vu added 15 kills and 10 digs. Jackson Petrovich had 12 kills and 17 digs, Kermel Anwell had 11 kills, and Daniel Powell-Horan chipped in with two block assists.

The Seahawks (19-7) will go on the road to face No. 4-seeded Santa Monica Pacifica Christian in a semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Seawolves (32-1) swept Redlands East Valley 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 in their quarterfinal match.

Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 3, Huntington Beach 0: The host Oilers were swept by the No. 2-seeded Mustangs 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Huntington Beach, which gained at-large berth out of the Surf League, finishes the season with a record of 25-9.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

St. Margaret’s 12, Corona del Mar 5: Ryan Rector and Simon Hall each scored twice for the Sea Kings in the semifinals of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs Saturday at Segerstrom High.

Kyle Cord made eight saves for No. 4-seeded CdM (17-4).

