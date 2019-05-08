High School Roundup: Estancia baseball advances to first CIF quarterfinal in 30 years

Hayden Pearce scored on Jake Covey's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 15th inning, and the Estancia High baseball team earned a 1-0 home win over Oxford Academy on Tuesday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
Estancia (17-11) won its second straight extra-inning playoff game and will make its first quarterfinal appearance since 1989 on Friday, when the Eagles host top-seeded Pasadena Poly at 3:15 p.m.
"We're pretty excited," Estancia coach Kevin Conlin said. "We're pretty tired right now, but we're excited to keep playing ... [Tuesday's game] was a pretty uneventful game. We found a way to win."
Estancia has allowed no runs in 23 postseason innings.
Dillon Manchester (2-2) got the win in relief for the Eagles. Justin Wood started and went five shutout innings, and Covey threw seven more shutout innings through the 12th.
Estancia got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the top of the 13th.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada Flintridge Sacred Heart 9, Newport Harbor 1: The Wave League champion Sailors were eliminated at home on Tuesday in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.
Eliana Gottlieb, McKayla Cotton, Clare Austin, Alexis Amaro and Kendall Kelly each had one hit for Newport Harbor (18-10).
