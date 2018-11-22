High School Female Athlete of the Week: CdM's Annabelle Boudreau headed back to Fresno

“The first half-mile just felt like I was running in no man’s land, because I was by myself,” Boudreau said. “As the race went on, I realized that there wasn’t anyone with me. My coach was saying that it might have been a better move to stay with the group and go a little bit later in the race, have a better kick. But there’s always things you wish you could have done better. Overall, I wasn’t really focused on the time as much as I was focused on qualifying [for state].”