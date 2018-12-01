High School Female Athlete of the Week: Janie Marcus kept battling for CdM girls' tennis

“I threw in a high ball, some slices, some drop shots, and she really did not like those types of balls,” Marcus said. “I was more thoughtful, I would say, in that second set and that tiebreak. There was a lot of pressure riding on that match, so I just felt a lot of relief. I was excited, because that meant that the season wouldn’t be over for me, which I loved. I didn’t want it to end too soon.”