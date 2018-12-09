Houston Mallette’s game-winning shot lifts Pacifica Christian Orange County over CdM

“I like stepping up in big moments,” said Mallette of his game-winner, which came after he went around a high screen from Davis. “That’s a leadership role I have. We have a lot of leaders on this team, and I feel like I can make my way like that. I told coach in the huddle, ‘I got this.’ He drew up a high screen, and I was supposed to come up and see what I had … As soon as [Davis] set the screen, I knew where I was going to go. I was going to go to that elbow and shoot it.”