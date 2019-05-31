Carden Hall boys' soccer rallies late to beat Our Lady Queen of Angels and stay undefeated at Daily Pilot Cup

Newport Beach Carden Hall scored two goals in the final five minutes, including the game winner by Jacob Coleman in the 50th minute, and beat Newport Beach Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic School 3-2 in the boys’ third- and fourth-grade Silver Division pool-play match at the Daily Pilot Cup on Thursday night at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex.
Carden Hall, which has one more pool-play match, improved to 2-0 in the 20th annual youth soccer tournament.
Carden Hall took the first lead in the 11th minute thanks to a goal from Colin Jatwani with an assist by Teddy Kemp.
OLQA responded with two quick goals. Connor Strader scored in the 20th minute. Travis Reedy, who assisted on the first goal, would score just three minutes later on an assist from Henry Birchard to give OLQA the 2-1 lead.
Carden Hall went on the move after the break, going after goalkeeper Hudson Phillips, but it couldn’t get anything past him for the majority of the second half.
“I told my teammates to keep pushing,” Coleman said. “Just push and give all your effort that we have.”
After many attempts, Kemp finally got a shot past Phillips to tie the game at 2-2 in the 45th minute. Robby Wood had the assist.
Coleman delivered the game-winning goal in the final minute to complete the comeback victory.
OLQA made one final attempt to tie the game, but goalkeeper Cole Schmidt put a stop to it.
“The boys just kept fighting,” said Carden Hall coach Jeff Coleman, whose team plays its last pool-play match against Newport Coast on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. “I’m proud of them. Our Lady Queen of Angels had a great defense. They played really hard the whole time. They dropped back in the second half and defended really well and we were lucky to get two goals.”
Phillips was busy in the second half. He finished with 13 saves.
“We came out and fought pretty hard,” said OLQA coach Kerry Keating-Suh, whose team takes on Costa Mesa St. John the Baptist Catholic School on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. “We are proud of how all the boys played. Our defense did a fantastic job. Hudson had some incredible saves. It went their way in the end. It happens, but as long as they play 100%, that’s all that matters.”
