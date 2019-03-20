St. Margaret's baseball rallies to walk-off win over Sage Hill

“Sage Hill has owned us, and hat’s off to them,” Wallis said. “Typically, we have had situations like that in the first inning where we just roll over and die, so today it was nice to see us continue to battle. That’s what we’ve been trying to build for three years, having that big-game mentality. We had a couple of playoff games the last two years, and we didn’t handle the moment … This win is big for our program, and big for this team especially, to know that they can win a big game like this and compete at a high level.”