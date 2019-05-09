Sage Hill edges Ventura to reach CIF Division 1 boys’ tennis final

“It’s kind of surreal for me,” said Torlic, who swept 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 on Wednesday. “I never thought this would happen, ever in my Sage Hill tennis career … As soon as we got moved up to Division 1 after that semifinal appearance [in Division 2 in 2017], I thought that was going to be the farthest I was going to go in my time at Sage. This year, we didn’t get any incoming freshmen, but I feel like everyone just improved a lot. We all became more reliable.”