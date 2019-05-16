Newport Aquatic Center, Newport Sea Base qualify several boats to USRowing Youth Nationals

Newport Aquatic Center and Newport Sea Base, two local rowing clubs, competed in the USRowing Southwest Youth Championships from May 3-5 at Lake Natoma in Folsom.
A strong showing was put forth by Newport Aquatic Center, which won the men’s points trophy over Capital by a count of 216-209. In submitting 14 entries into the regional tournament, Newport Aquatic Center came away with 12 medals — seven golds, four silvers and one bronze.
Newport Aquatic Center will be sending three varsity men’s boats to the USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Fla. The championships will take place at Nathan Benderson Park from June 6-9.
The men’s lightweight 8+ team of Kevin Boyle, Cannon Kenney, Clay Rolfes, John Egan, Jake Taylor, Adam McDonald, Ryan McCarthy, Jackson Banta and coxswain Andrew Smith placed first in 6 minutes 26.23 seconds.
In the same event, the crew of Peter Adams, Nicholas Sullivan, Matthew Mowery, Liam Doyle, Gavin Yoder, Matthew Coar, Johnny Sherburne, Parker Kubiak and coxswain Christian Craft placed third (6:34.97).
In the men’s varsity 8+ final, Newport Aquatic Center took second place (5:56.49). Dylan White, Cooper Ras, William Gleason, Grant Person, Caleb Cowles, John Mark Ozaeta, Tyler Kurth, Garrett Putnam and coxswain Parker Ruiz were in the boat.
The Newport Aquatic Center women placed third overall with 146 points. They earned three gold medals, as well as four silvers and two bronzes.
In the women’s 4x final, Newport Aquatic Center finished second (7:17.58). The team was composed of Paige Bryant, Gabrielle Babin, Melissa MacKenze and Cierra Bird.
Newport Aquatic Center’s women’s lightweight 8+ team placed third in 7:15.03 and will also be moving on to nationals. Sasha Radovanovic, Maya Nadeau, Lauren Haller, Jane Bradbury, Natalie Gess, Alexis MacDonald, Isabelle Tobin, Sasa Klein and Madison Cooper were in the boat.
Marin won the women’s team title with 196 points.
Newport Sea Base picked up two bronze medals in both the men’s and the women’s competitions.
Amar Bhatia and Noah Cours qualified for nationals from Newport Sea Base after placing third in the men’s lightweight double scull final (7:16.07).
The women’s quad team of Natalia Loram, Allison Haggarty, Ellen McGill and stroke seat Korynna Anderson also advanced to nationals for Newport Sea Base after placing third with a time of 7:19.32.
