6 local boys' basketball players to compete in North-South Orange County All-Star Game Saturday

Six local high school boys’ basketball seniors will play in the 54th North-South Orange County All-Star Game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cypress College.
Costa Mesa guard Nico Dasca, Edison guard Kaden Headington, Huntington Beach guard Nick Saccacio, and Newport Harbor point guard Sam Barela and center Will Harvey will represent the South. Newport Harbor coach Bob Torribio is coaching the South.
Marina forward Jakob Alamudun is playing for the North team.
The boys’ game will be preceded by the girls’ game at 5 p.m. General admission to the games is $10, but coaches, students and young children will be admitted free.
