Police seek man suspected of robbing Huntington Beach gas station at gunpoint

Huntington Beach police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
Authorities on Thursday released images from surveillance footage of the robbery, which occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at an Arco station in the 6000 block of Bolsa Avenue.
The suspect was described as a black man in his 40s with a mustache and goatee, police said. He was wearing a black Los Angeles Chargers hat, a dark pullover sweatshirt, light-colored pants and black gloves with yellow stripes.
The man fled with about $200 in cash, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department tip line at (714) 375-5066.
Tips can be made anonymously at (800) 78-CRIME (782-7463).