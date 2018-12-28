DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Police seek man suspected of robbing Huntington Beach gas station at gunpoint

By Julia Sclafani
Dec 28, 2018 | 2:45 PM
Police seek man suspected of robbing Huntington Beach gas station at gunpoint
A man suspected of robbing a Huntington Beach gas station at gunpoint Dec. 15 is seen in an image from surveillance footage. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Police Department)

Huntington Beach police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

Authorities on Thursday released images from surveillance footage of the robbery, which occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at an Arco station in the 6000 block of Bolsa Avenue.

Advertisement

The suspect was described as a black man in his 40s with a mustache and goatee, police said. He was wearing a black Los Angeles Chargers hat, a dark pullover sweatshirt, light-colored pants and black gloves with yellow stripes.

The man fled with about $200 in cash, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department tip line at (714) 375-5066.

Tips can be made anonymously at (800) 78-CRIME (782-7463).

Advertisement
Advertisement