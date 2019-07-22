Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Suspect in Glendale hammer attack might flee to Mexico, police say

Brian Cruz, 28, is accused by Glendale police of violently attacking his 25-year-old fiancée and her mother on Friday, July 19, 2019. Authorities say he used a claw hammer to repeatedly strike them in the head.
Brian Cruz, 28, is accused by Glendale police of violently attacking his 25-year-old fiancée and her mother on Friday, July 19, 2019. Authorities say he used a claw hammer to repeatedly strike them in the head.
(Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)
By Andy Nguyen
July 22, 2019
5:12 PM
Share

A Glendale woman has remained in a drug-induced coma since Friday as police continue to search for her fiancé, who is accused of striking her in the head multiple times with a hammer.

Brian Cruz, 28, remains wanted by police after authorities said he fled from the home he shared with his fiancée and her mother in the 600 block of West Wilson Avenue after the alleged attack.

News
Police search for man suspected of beating his fiancée and her mother in Glendale attack
tn-gnp-me-glendale-domestic-assault-1.jpg
News
Police search for man suspected of beating his fiancée and her mother in Glendale attack
A mother and daughter were severely beaten in Glendale on Friday by the younger woman’s fiancé, according to police.

Police were first called to the home around 4:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of a domestic disturbance in the area. At least one caller told police they heard shouts for help.

Advertisement

When police arrived they found two people, a 25-year-old and her mother, severely injured. A claw hammer believed to have been used in the attack was recovered from the home.

Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department, said Cruz had attempted to murder the 25-year-old woman. The attack resulted in the woman suffering several skull fractures and losing a finger, Suttles said.

The woman’s mother reportedly tried to stop Cruz but was struck in the head by the hammer. She has since been released from the hospital.

Cruz is described as a Latino with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet 11 and weighing around 200 pounds.

Advertisement

He was last seeing driving a black GMC Sierra pickup truck with a black California license plate No. BCG1129.

Suttles said Cruz has family in Mexico, and investigators believe he may attempt to cross the border if he hasn’t already.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

News
Andy Nguyen
Follow Us
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
More on this Subject
Advertisement