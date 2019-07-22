Suspect in Glendale hammer attack might flee to Mexico, police say

A Glendale woman has remained in a drug-induced coma since Friday as police continue to search for her fiancé, who is accused of striking her in the head multiple times with a hammer.

Brian Cruz, 28, remains wanted by police after authorities said he fled from the home he shared with his fiancée and her mother in the 600 block of West Wilson Avenue after the alleged attack.

Police were first called to the home around 4:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of a domestic disturbance in the area. At least one caller told police they heard shouts for help.

When police arrived they found two people, a 25-year-old and her mother, severely injured. A claw hammer believed to have been used in the attack was recovered from the home.

Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman with the Glendale Police Department, said Cruz had attempted to murder the 25-year-old woman. The attack resulted in the woman suffering several skull fractures and losing a finger, Suttles said.

The woman’s mother reportedly tried to stop Cruz but was struck in the head by the hammer. She has since been released from the hospital.

Cruz is described as a Latino with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet 11 and weighing around 200 pounds.

He was last seeing driving a black GMC Sierra pickup truck with a black California license plate No. BCG1129.

Suttles said Cruz has family in Mexico, and investigators believe he may attempt to cross the border if he hasn’t already.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.