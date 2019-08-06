Shooter at large after man gunned down in Glendale

Glendale police are continuing to search for a suspect who shot and killed a man Monday evening in what is being called an ambush.

Authorities responded to the area of Boynton Street and Palmer Avenue sometime after 9:10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man dead on the ground who had been shot.

Sgt. Dan Suttles with the Glendale Police Department said the officers tried to administer first aid to the man, but their efforts were in vain.

He said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was with another person and a dog visiting family in the area. They were walking back to their car when someone approached them from behind and began shooting.

Advertisement

The man’s companion and dog were unharmed in the attack, while the shooter ran away from the scene.

A perimeter was initially set up by police, but Suttles said it was eventually disbanded when it became clear the shooter was no longer in the area.

Faint bloodstains on the sidewalk of Boynton Street where a man was shot and killed Monday night. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, wearing a hat and glasses. It’s unknown if the victims knew the shooter or what the motive might have been for the attack.



Advertisement

“Right now, we’re looking at all the evidence, the forensics and piecing together what’s the best lead to follow,” Suttles said. “We don’t want to take anything off the table because this investigation is still brand new.”

He added the public is not believed to be in danger.

While the neighborhood is dense with apartment buildings, Suttles said the area is fairly quiet, and the shooting came as a shock to residents.

“The people we talked to said something like this has never happened before and took everyone by surprise,” he said.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.