Reward offered for information on man suspected of beating former fiancee with hammer

Glendale police are hoping a $15,000 reward can help lead to the arrest of a man who has been on the run from authorities since July after allegedly beating his former fiancee and her mother with a hammer.

The joint reward from the Glendale Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of 29-year-old Brian Cruz, who has evaded authorities since July 19.

“It’s not really a whodunit for us. We’re fairly confident that we know who has committed this crime,” Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

“It’s more about how do we locate this person and arrest him,” he added.

Cruz was last seen in the 600 block of West Wilson Avenue after reportedly getting into an altercation with his then-fiancee that turned violent.

By the time police arrive on the scene, Cruz had already fled, Suttles said.

Suttles said Cruz took a claw hammer and used it to repeatedly strike the woman in the face and hands.

The attack resulted in the woman suffering multiple skull fractures and broken bones in her hands as well as an amputated finger.

The woman has since undergone reconstructive surgery and is currently going to physical therapy to regain the use of her hands.

According to Suttles, she has been “in high spirits and doing very well,” despite everything that happened.

He added that the woman’s mother tried to intervene in the attack, but she ended up being struck in the head.

Cruz was last seen driving a dark gray GMC Sierra pickup truck with a black California license plate No. BCG1129.

Suttles said Cruz may have fled to Mexico because his family owns property in the city of Puebla.

He is described as having black hair with brown eyes, standing around 5 feet 11 and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911 or (818) 548-3106.