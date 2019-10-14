Glendale police opens its doors to the community

Area residents made their way through the Glendale Police Department’s jail on Saturday and got a chance to meet one-on-one with officers, all without committing a crime.

It was part of the agency’s annual open-house event, which featured tours of the station as well as demonstrations by its K-9 unit and displays of gear and vehicles used by the SWAT team. It also gave visitors a chance to check out the Glendale Police Museum.

Also on display were several vehicles the department has altered with pink wrapping as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The free event also gave children an opportunity to pose for photos with the department’s helicopter, enjoy face painting and help solve a mock crime scene.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.