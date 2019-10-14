Glendale police opens its doors to the community

1/8
Guests take a tour of the Glendale Police Department during the Glendale Police Department’s Open House event on Saturday. The event included tours of the department, a K-9 demonstration, a SWAT team display and a rock climbing wall. (James Carbone)
Glendale Police Chief Carl Povilaitis shakes hands with guests during the Glendale Police Department’s Open House event on Saturday. (James Carbone)
Attendees check out the cells during the Glendale Police Department’s Open House on Saturday. (James Carbone)
Jameson Stafford, 3, right, and his 9-year-old sister Natalia get the chance to sit on a Glendale police motorcycle. (James Carbone)
The Glendale Police K-9 unit demonstrate how they catch a bad guy during the open house Saturday. (James Carbone)
Members Cub Scout Troop 307 of La Crescenta cover their noses with their caps to stifle the odor in the jail cell during the Glendale Police Department’s Open House on Saturday. (James Carbone)
Cub Scout Pack 689 learns about Glendale Police Department SWAT team’s MedCat vehicle during the open house on Saturday. (James Carbone)
Attendees check out the equipment used by the the Glendale SWAT team during the police department’s open house Saturday. (James Carbone)
Area residents made their way through the Glendale Police Department’s jail on Saturday and got a chance to meet one-on-one with officers, all without committing a crime.
It was part of the agency’s annual open-house event, which featured tours of the station as well as demonstrations by its K-9 unit and displays of gear and vehicles used by the SWAT team. It also gave visitors a chance to check out the Glendale Police Museum.
Also on display were several vehicles the department has altered with pink wrapping as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The free event also gave children an opportunity to pose for photos with the department’s helicopter, enjoy face painting and help solve a mock crime scene.
