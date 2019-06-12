GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Burbank man allegedly behind theft from Glendale Galleria phone repair kiosk

By
Jun 12, 2019 | 3:15 PM
Robert Spillman, 29, was arrested by Glendale police last month on suspicion of stealing $25,000 worth of cellphone screens in March from a kiosk at the Glendale Galleria. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Deparment)

Police believe a Burbank man is responsible for the March 14 theft of more than $25,000 in iPhone replacement screens from a phone repair kiosk at the Glendale Galleria.

Robert Spillman, 29, was arrested by the Glendale Police Department late last month on suspicion of grand theft and burglary.

Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman, said Spillman was the man who can be seen in security camera footage from the mall showing a person forcing his way into a cabinet at the We Fix Now kiosk before business hours and walking away with four boxes of cellphone screens.

The man can subsequently be seen leaving the Galleria in a gray Maserati Ghibli.

Suttles said Spillman was also identified as a suspect in several other commercial burglaries involving cellphone repair businesses across the Southland.

He added Spillman has a history of arrests for similar crimes.

