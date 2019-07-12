Last remaining ‘Welcome to Glendale’ sign removed

Motorists traveling along Foothill Boulevard will be welcomed to Glendale no more.
A “Welcome to Glendale” sign — the last remaining of two on Foothill Boulevard — was removed on Friday, city of Glendale spokeswoman Eliza Papazian confirmed.
The concrete monument sign, located near Foothill and Pennsylvania Avenue, will not be replaced, Papazian added.
Glendale officials were weighing whether to remove or repair the sign following a car crash that destroyed it in mid-May. On impact, the car flipped over and cracked the sign in two.
“It was determined that it couldn’t be repaired, so we’re removing it to clean up [the area],” Papazian said. She said the decision was not related to safety.
The other marker, installed near Lowell Avenue, was removed in December after being struck by motorists in three separate incidents.
After the second crash, city officials installed additional safety measures around both signs, including reflective pavement markers and safety stripes.
However, the Lowell sign was knocked down a third time in late November by a male driver who was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence.
In the respective incidents that led to the destruction of the signs, the drivers were found at fault, Papazian said. As a result, the city is seeking reimbursement for the damage. Papazian said she did not have a figure on hand for the figures being sought.
Currently, there are no additional signs planned for the street, she added.