Taste Walk Glendale raises funds for Glendale Arts, youth programs

Those who attended the 18th annual Taste Walk Glendale on Wednesday not only got to enjoy samples from local restaurants and live entertainment along Brand Boulevard, they also helped support Glendale Arts, which manages the Alex Theatre, as well as raise funds for a pair of local youth arts initiatives.
Acts ranged from local talent, including singer/songwriter Chandler Juliet, to Glendale High’s jazz band and other school-age musicians.
Participating restaurants included Porto’s Bakery, Lolli and Pops, All India Cafe, the Oak & Vine and Urartu Coffee.
Those looking for a more upscale experience could purchase VIP tickets, giving them access to bigger portions and a more upscale setting inside the restaurant Pirch Glendale.
The event also supported YWCA Glendale’s no-cost, girls-empowerment Camp Rosie by bringing a theater and dance program to the summer camp’s participants.
Funds will also be used to support Glendale Educational Foundation’s Music Matters campaign, which supplies Glendale Unified schools with instruments and other materials for music education programs.