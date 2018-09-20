The Crowd: BBC celebrates 70 years as ‘Host of the Coast’

In the fall of 1948 there really was no such term as the “California Riviera.” Much of the O.C. remained agricultural and provincial. The oldtimers were second- and third-generation farm families, many of whom arrived in California in the latter part of the 19th century, creating a patchwork landscape of fields and groves where towns would evolve.
Santa Ana became the engine of the community. Coastal O.C. was far from prime real estate. Summer cottages (euphemistic for non-insulated wooden shelters) lined the Balboa Peninsula. The islands were dotted with part-time residences. Post-World War II, Lido Isle and Balboa Island had real estate agents making deals galore to move the vacant lots.
Across from Lido, on the north side of Newport Harbor’s Main Channel, a collection of salvaged WWII military equipment filled a beachfront strip stretching 26.5 acres adjacent to a then-sparsely traveled U.S. Highway 1 coastal road.
The land had been owned by the Irvine family for decades before being donated to the fledgling city of Newport Beach in 1928 by James Irvine to be used for “docking purposes, but not industrial.”
Times were changing. Returning veterans meant the birth of the California suburb. Garden Grove, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Tustin and other towns were rapidly replacing the groves and fields with stucco homes.
It was happening in Newport Beach as well, but to a lesser degree. Even in 1948, Newport had more of a resort equation. There was more money in Newport, both among the permanent resident citizens and the vacation homeowners from Los Angeles, Pasadena and beyond, due in part to the yachting culture’s influence.
With a little bit of money, plenty of entrepreneurial vision and ambition, opportunity knocked. Hadd Ring, Tom Henderson Sr., Kenneth Kendall, in conjunction with others, founded the Balboa Bay Club (named by Kendall) with the blessing of the city fathers.
Influential Newporters, including the late E. Morris Sinith (buyer of the first lot on Lido Isle in 1941 for $1,500), Earl Stanley, E.K. Zuckerman, Roy Gronsky, H.L. Hoffman, Walter Douglas, George Holstein, Carl Hinshaw and Francis Horvath, joined with Kendall in raising $2 million to create “The Host of the Coast.”
On Sept. 12, the 70th anniversary of the Balboa Bay Club was celebrated in a style befitting its long history of welcoming local individuals, families and guests from worldwide ports coming to Newport Beach to experience the good life on the “California Riviera.”
Under the present ownership of the Pickup and Martin families, a gala beach bash unfolded on the iconic bayfront lawn that has hosted innumerable special occasions.
Party planners invited the crowd 700 strong to come “dressed as your favorite decade.” This included military service uniforms from the ‘40s, bobbysoxers from the ‘50s, the love generation from the ‘60s, leisure suits and disco from the ‘70s, shoulder pads and big hair from the ‘80s and, as always, a major contingent of beachcombers from all decades in Hawaiian print shirts and shifts.
Fabulous food stations, Tijuana Dogs led by Matt Mowser and spectacular fireworks exploding in the sky entertained.
In the crowd were city and state officials, including Councilman Jeff Herdman and wife, Sally, as well as Chamber of Commerce President Steve Rosansky, and his wife, Gina. They joined five generations representing not just the history of the club, but the history of the community.
Spotted among the revelers were Jonah Smith, Joel and Susan McCommon, Fred and Jenna Roman, Gini Robins, Wayne and Kate Heck, George and Lisa Brennan, Dan and Sue Guggenheim, Graig and GiGi Barto, and Chris and Diana Thomas.
Mickey and Tori Hartling, Mark and Emily Ziebell, Bill Lyon, Michelle and Gregson Hall, Alison Schweitzer, Maria Loto, Ron and Gail Soderling, and Mike and Sybil Giddings also attended.
BBC dignitaries Joe Moody, Jerry Johnson, Kory Kramer, Bill Blaine, Cory Cosenza, Bob Howard, Robert Gerard, Wayne Harvey, Jack Wright, Catherine Thyen, club General Manager Leticia Rice and BBR hotel G.M. Sam El Rabaa were all front and center. They were joined Dick, Donna, Carole, Todd and Natalie Pickup. Kevin and Devon Martin also helped in welcoming the guests.
“The best part of this amazing party is seeing both the longtime members and the new generation with young kids all dancing on the grassy dance floor in front of the stage,” said John Wortmann, chairman of the BBC board of governors, who attended with wife, Anne, daughter Devon and son John Jr. You don’t see this kind of bond between generations every day.”
Also in the crowd were celebrity chef Jamie Gwen, dining columnist Lana Sills, South Coast Plaza’s dynamic Lee Healy, Lynn Selich, society hotelier Henry Schielein, Gini Savage, Carolyn Olson, and Rob and Carrie Young.
Speeches were short and sweet. Clinking glasses were toasting. Hamburger sliders and mini malts were only a hint of the cuisine that included poke tacos, crab cakes, shrimp cocktails, lobster bisque and pork sliders. Mai Tais and margaritas were complimentary.
As night fell into darkness, the band timed the music to coordinate with the fireworks over the Newport Harbor. A 70th anniversary to remember, and the start of a new chapter at the BBC with new faces, new ideas and new plans for the coming generation set to take over the world. Yet with all of the continuous change, the Balboa Bay Club remains “The Host of the Coast.”
B.W. Cook is editor of the Bay Window, the official publication of the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach.