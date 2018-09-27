Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to interpret the music of Duke Ellington at Barclay

“Albert Murray, whose philosophy is the foundation of Jazz at Lincoln Center, always said that quality art is the key to our success and should command our focus and direction,” he said. “And the standard is so high: it was set by Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington, maintained by Art Tatum and Charlie Parker, re-articulated by Miles Davis and Charlie Mingus, among other musicians who spent lifetimes of hours in practice rooms and on uncompromising bandstands, battling to be the best they could be and the most individual they could be.”