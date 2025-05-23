Orange County dad gets 9 years for fracturing skull of his infant son

Doctors at Children’s Hospital Orange County who examined the 2-week-old in August 2019 determined he had a skull fracture and sustained brain swelling and had methamphetamine in his system.

A 28-year-old man convicted of fracturing the skull of his 2-week-old son in Santa Ana more than four years ago has been sentenced to nine years in prison, according to court records obtained Thursday.

Jonathan Reyes was convicted Feb. 19 of a felony count of child abuse and endangerment with a sentencing enhancement for causing great bodily injury on a child younger than 5. Reyes was given credit for 166 days in jail when he was sentenced Wednesday.

The baby was abused on Aug. 19, 2019.

The baby’s mother took the baby with her to a family party that day and returned home about 9 p.m. The next morning when she noticed the baby’s eyes were swollen and wasn’t doing well she took him to Children’s Hospital Orange County, where doctors determined he had a skull fracture and sustained brain swelling and had methamphetamine in his system, so police were called, according to testimony from law enforcement at Reyes’ preliminary hearing.

Reyes told police that a toy fell on the baby’s face when he was caring for him after he returned home with his mother from the party.